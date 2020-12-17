2020 Holiday Programming Schedule

As we wind down an extraordinary and difficult year, we will present a mix of holiday programming that we hope will bring you both comfort and joy. You can hear holiday jazz classics during Midday and Evening Jazz throughout December and, once again, we will bring you NPR holiday music and storytelling specials.



Beginning Christmas Eve at 7 we will broadcast a mix of holiday music and storytelling throughout the night and all Christmas Day. Our regular schedule of programming will return on Saturday, Dec. 26.



We hope you’ll listen, on-air at 88.5 and online through your smart speaker—just say, “Play KNKX.”



Best wishes for a warm and joyous holiday season from all of us at KNKX.



KNKX Holiday Schedule

Monday, Dec. 14

7-8 p.m.: Hanukkah Lights: The NPR favorite returns with all new Hanukkah stories. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Friday, Dec. 18

8-9 p.m. Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration: Jazz Night in America brings you holiday classics from their past seasons — featuring fresh arrangements and entertaining storytelling recorded live from Rose Theater in New York City. You'll hear the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, plus special guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Kenny Washington. Christian McBride hosts.

Saturday, Dec. 19

1-3 p.m. Origin Records Holiday Special: Matt Jorgenson plays holiday music from the Origin Records catalog, featuring artists from the Pacific Northwest.

7 p.m. KNKX Holiday Jam Virtual Event: Join us for a KNKX holiday tradition, this year featuring the acclaimed Roosevelt High School Jazz band under the direction of Scott Brown performing selections from Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite . Our featured musical guest is pianist and vocalist Darrius Willrich, in a solo performance of timeless holiday favorites made famous by Nat King Cole, including "Deck the Halls" and "The Christmas Song." Register here. (this virtual event will be recorded and aired December 24 and 25)

Thursday, Dec. 24

7 p.m. KNKX Holiday Jam Rebroadcast: Join us for a KNKX holiday tradition, this year featuring the acclaimed Roosevelt High School Jazz band under the direction of Scott Brown performing selections from Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Our featured musical guest is pianist and vocalist Darrius Willrich, in a solo performance of timeless holiday favorites made famous by Nat King Cole, including "Deck the Halls" and "The Christmas Song."

8-Midnight: KNKX Holiday Jazz

Friday, Dec. 25

Midnight-4 a.m.: Jazz24

4-6 a.m. Morning Edition

6 a.m.-Noon Holiday Music and Stories: NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. We’ll hear the best and most requested holiday stories, including David Sedaris’ “Santa Land Diaries” interspersed with music of the season from the KNKX holiday library. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as we hear music and stories of the season.

Noon-2 p.m. Origin Records Holiday Special Rebroadcast: Matt Jorgenson plays holiday music from the Origin Records catalog, featuring artists from the Pacific Northwest.

2 p.m. KNKX Holiday Jam Rebroadcast

3-4 p.m. Jazz Piano Christmas: Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. The lineup will be announced soon. Felix Contreras hosts.

4 p.m.-Midnight Holiday Music and Stories: NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. We’ll hear the best and most requested holiday stories, including David Sedaris’ “Santa Land Diaries” interspersed with music of the season from the KNKX holiday library. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as we hear music and stories of the season.