Vince Wallace (he/him)

Vince has been an avid listener of NPR (KPLU and KNKX) music and commentary for over 20 years. Vince traveled with the radio station contingent to Chile and Argentina for the 2013 Buenos Aires International Jazz festival. This experience reinforced his commitment to the station and its goals. Vince actively participated and supported the 2016 move to the community owned radio station KNKX and looks forward to what the future holds for the community focused KNKX radio station. Vince is a KNKX sustaining member. Now retired from a career in IT he is an avid bowler and golfer and takes the opportunity to volunteer and support initiatives that are important to him.