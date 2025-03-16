Sarah Duran is a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, with experience in media and entertainment, commercial, and technology transactions; privacy and security; and other complex legal and business issues. She began her legal career as an associate in DWT’s media group, handling public access, First Amendment and general litigation matters. While attending law school at the University of Baltimore, Sarah was a legal intern at National Public Radio and the Student Press Law Center in Washington D.C. Before law school, Sarah was an award-winning reporter at various newspapers, including the (Riverside) Press-Enterprise, Palm Beach Post and Tacoma News Tribune. Sarah lives in Seattle with her retired journalist husband, two teenage sons and two corgis. She is a member of the Filipino Lawyers of Washington.