Sarah Ciambrone

Sarah grew up listening to NPR, and found KNKX (then KPLU) when she moved to Tacoma in 2013 to go to the University of Puget Sound. KNKX provided an engaging way to learn about and access the Puget Sound community and local news, and allowed her to connect more deeply with the local community. During her time working at the Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County, Sarah found listening to the jazz programming as an important outlet for self care. Continually impressed by the quality and care of coverage of local issues and people, Sarah is excited to contribute to KNKX's growth and person-centered approach as a member of the CAC.

