Ron Schwab (he/him)

Ron has been listening to NPR for 13 years, and KNKX for about 10 years. He still remembers when he heard Kirsten Kendrick first announce the new call letters. He could feel goosebumps, it was so exciting!

Ron was born in Seattle, but grew up in Vancouver, WA. He has lived in various parts of Oregon, Washington, Nebraska, and New Hampshire. He enjoys fitness, nutrition, reading, sign language, hiking, church activities, and helping men/couples who find themselves dealing with issues. Music has always been a big part of his life, ever since he was a child.

Ron has been volunteering with KNKX for the last three years. He loves with others who have a passion for the station and its listeners, and to get to hear listeners' excitement about KNKX when they stop by our booth. Listening to their stories is gratifying and inspiring.