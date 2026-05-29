Peter Postovoit (he/him)

When Peter finished up with school and relocated from his native Southern California to the Pacific Northwest, he discovered public radio and KNKX (more precisely, KPLU at the time). He's always enjoyed and appreciated KNKX's distinctive balance of jazz, blues, and other programming, and now looks forward to contributing as a CAC member. Peter sees KNKX as a vibrant and accessible resource to its Puget Sound audience and beyond, and hopes he can help continue the conversation to reach more people and make more meaningful connections and add inspiration to people's lives.

Peter works as an independent technical consultant/technical project manager for clients from a variety of industries, including high tech, professional services, telecom, financial services, and the public sector. He's had the good fortune to live in a number of wonderful PNW neighborhoods, including Phinney Ridge and the North End of Tacoma, before recently relocating to the Rainier Beach area. Whenever possible, he does his best to avail himself of outdoor opportunities including but not limited to biking, hiking, playing tennis badly, and cross-country skiing. He has also found fulfillment from participating in local feeding and housing-related ministries.