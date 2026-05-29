Mike McClain (he/him)

Mike started working in radio stations when he was in high school and continued into college. He was then drafted and spent his time in the US Army as a medic, keeping his part time job at a local radio station. After his time in the Army, he was working at a CBS affiliate during Watergate. He still remembers the excitement of listening to the story unfold hour by hour with CBS correspondents. When deregulation eliminated news and public affairs programming at many radio stations, and when the station where he worked was sold, he lost his radio job.

Fortunately, Mike’s college degree was in Biology and he had been volunteering as a Naturalist at a County Park. This experience allowed him to make a smooth transition to a new career with the National Park Service as an Interpreter Ranger. Ever since, he has worked at National Parks all over the west.