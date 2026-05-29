Mary Alice Theiler (she/her)Seattle, WA
Mary Alice has been a public radio supporter since her days as a newscaster at the student radio station at the University of Michigan. After law school, Mary Alice moved to Seattle and practiced law for 28 years before being appointed to the position of United States Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Washington. Her work outside the courtroom emphasizes support for civics education and the expansion of civic literacy. Mary Alice enjoys travel and rowing on Lake Washington.