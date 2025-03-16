Marlys Erickson

Marlys is the former executive director of the Pike Place Market Foundation where she raised funds to support programs that serve downtown Seattle’s low-income residents – the Market’s clinic, senior center, preschool and food bank. Since leaving the Market, she's worked primarily with non-profit affordable housing developers, including Plymouth Housing. Prior to the Market, she developed the fundraising program at the former Northwest AIDS Foundation (now Lifelong). She is currently a volunteer with two groups on Whidbey Island and raises funds to build affordable housing and preserve historical buildings.