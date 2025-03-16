Donate
A person smiling at the camera against a scenic green area out of focus.

Marlys Erickson

Director

Marlys is the former executive director of the Pike Place Market Foundation where she raised funds to support programs that serve downtown Seattle’s low-income residents – the Market’s clinic, senior center, preschool and food bank. Since leaving the Market, she's worked primarily with non-profit affordable housing developers, including Plymouth Housing. Prior to the Market, she developed the fundraising program at the former Northwest AIDS Foundation (now Lifelong). She is currently a volunteer with two groups on Whidbey Island and raises funds to build affordable housing and preserve historical buildings.