Liz Banse is a senior program director at Resource Media, a nonprofit communications firm working with nonprofits, foundations, research institutions, and government agencies, in support of social and environmental change. Liz has worked in the communications field for almost three decades, developing strategies on policy and consumer campaigns on leading environmental, community, health and equity concerns from toxics in cleaning products to supporting indigenous efforts to protect ancestral lands from industrial-scale mining. Her practice areas span communications planning, traditional and online media strategy and outreach, visual communications, opinion research, narrative and message development, branding, marketing, and crisis communications, as well as training nonprofit staff on all aspects of communications.

Liz is the author of the online guide Seeing is Believing: A Guide to Visual Storytelling Best Practices. She has also taught a course on visual storytelling for the University of Washington’s Communications Leadership master’s program. Prior to joining Resource Media, Liz worked as a Senior Account Executive at the public relations firm, MWW/Savitt. Liz has a bachelor's degree in Asian Studies and Political Science from Carleton College.

