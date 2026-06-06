Kenneth Aramaki is a jazz and classically trained pianist with more than 20 years of performance experience. Introduced to music at age four, he developed a lifelong passion for jazz after joining his middle school jazz program; he hasn’t stopped playing jazz since. Throughout his career, he has performed with numerous bands across the Seattle area and taught piano lessons. His latest passion has been composing and performing music for theatrical productions, blending storytelling and sound. Kenneth’s family history has deep roots in the Bellevue and Seattle communities dating back to the late 1800s. He also brings over 15 years of experience as a financial crimes investigator in the banking industry and enjoys life with his wife and two cats. He is proud to serve on the Board of Directors for KNKX, where his love of music and commitment to community come together.