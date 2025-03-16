John Teutsch

John is a Seattle-based developer and real estate investor with over thirty years in the Pacific Northwest. Through his firm, Teutsch Partners, John has been the managing general partner in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of a wide variety of award-winning mixed-use and single-purpose projects, including office, biotech, medical office, industrial/warehouse distribution, apartments, retirement communities, and marinas. John’s professional and community affiliations include President, NAIOP Washington State Chapter 2016-2017; LAW Fund, Board of Directors; Pacific Real Estate Institute, Past President & Board Member; Member Washington State and Texas State Bar Associations. John earned degrees in accounting and law from the University of Texas and a Masters in Environmental Science from Rice University.