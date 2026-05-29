Irina Bolotin (she/her)

Irina Bolotin has been a daily listener of KNKX since she moved to Kirkland in 1996 (KPLU at the time). She admires the station for the quality and selection of the programs and knowledge and professionalism of its hosts. There is always something interesting and entertaining to listen to on KNKX. She considers KNKX a community educator, as it introduced her to amazing music, talented musicians, books and writers. In appreciation for that, Irina has been supporting and volunteering for the station for years. She is happy to share her dedication to KNKX with her employer, WSECU, who also is a fan and supporter of the station.