Gilbert Wong (he/him)

Prior to retirement, Gilbert was working as scene designer for theaters and special events in Seattle and later as Art Director for the movie industry. He also went back to school at the UW for another Master Degree in Landscape Architecture. Gilbert has been a loyal listener and supporter of KPLU and now KNKX. He proudly hosted a fundraiser at his house to raise funds to keep his beloved station under the control of the community during the transitional time. He is honored to be accepted by the CAC and looking forward to contributing to the station and to learning from all the members and staff of the station.