Eugenie Jones (she/her)

Eugenie Jones is an Earshot Jazz Recording of the Year & Vocalist of the Year award winner. Her singer/songwriter jazz recordings have ranked internationally at #7 on Jazz Week Charts. Jones holds an MBA in marketing, operates Bright Ideas, a marketing communication consulting firm and is currently a FUSE Corps. Executive Fellow assigned to lead an affordable housing data research and analysis project for the King County Department of Assessment. Under her non-profit Music for A Cause, she has served as Executive Producer of the Jackson Street Jazz Walk for five years, presenting events that keep Seattle’s African American music history alive while raising funds for community service organizations. She also hosts a monthly jazz music/talk radio show – Your Personal Best – on WWFM Radio/Trenton, NJ., and has been a faithful listener and monthly donor of KNKX since its establishment under Pacific Public Media.

Photo: Steve Korn