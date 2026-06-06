Erin Warnke (she/her)

“Music is a means of rapid transportation” (John Cage). New KNKX advisory council member Erin Warnke plans to bring as many people on that voyage as possible. As an elementary music educator, Kealy puts in transit the musical being that lives in each student with fun and creativity. Herself a musician, composer, and dancer, Erin expresses her unique voice in the world of music; with the support of KNKX, she is eager to listen to the wider community and express the nuanced interests of all listeners. Regarding musical transport, Erin says, “I intend to Take the A Train.”