David Veterane

David is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a founding partner of Rainier Investment Management, from which he retired in 2003. He is a founder and current director of The Kossoye Development Project, which works to improve community health in northwestern Ethiopia through gardening education. David also serves on the board of directors of the Harrison Medical Center Foundation. He previously served for twelve years on the board of directors of the Harrison Medical Center Board and 25 years as a probation officer for the Kitsap Court Juvenile Diversion Program. David earned a B.A in Finance and Accounting from the University of Washington.