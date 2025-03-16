Claire Spain-Remy, MD

Dr. Claire Spain-Remy graduated from Duke University Medical School in 1985. She subsequently completed her OB-GYN residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma WA. After a tour of duty in Seoul, Korea, she served on the faculty of Madigan’s OB-Gyn Residency program. After leaving the military she served as a member of the OB-GYN faculty of Tacoma Family Medicine’s residency program and OB Access Fellowship for Family Practice physicians. She subsequently spent 12 years in private practice in Tacoma, WA, followed by the role of Specialty Medical Director for MultiCare Health system, then a 5 hospital healthcare system in the South Puget Sound of Washington. She ended her administrative career after serving as the Chief Physician Officer for MultiCare Health System where she had clinical and operational responsibility for almost 800 employed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants, more than 100 ambulatory and hospital-based physician practices, and the MultiCare Research Institute. During her tenure as Chief Physician Officer she was responsible for the development and implementation of MultiCare Connected Care, Accountable Care Organization and Clinically Integrated Network, comprising over 1700 physicians and advanced practitioners as well as numerous care sites and ancillary services.

For the past 3 years Claire has served as a healthcare consultant with ValueIQ. Here her focus has been on helping Integrated Healthcare Systems develop and implement care management infrastructure and processes, physician leadership programs and governance that will support successful performance in accountable payer contracts.

Dr. Spain-Remy is married with 3 adult children and lives in the South Puget Sound region of Washington. She serves on the boards of PacificSource Health Plans, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, the Tacoma/Pierce County chapter of Habitat for Humanity and is a member of the Duke Medical Alumni Council.

