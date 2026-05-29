Claire Gifford (she/her)

A self-identified “Public Radio Nerd”, Claire grew up in Corvallis Oregon listening to the local NPR affiliate with her family. These days she starts each morning listening to KNKX before going to work as a school psychologist in Tacoma Public Schools. In addition to daily broadcasts, Claire enjoys listening to podcasts produced by NPR and KNKX. Claire is passionate about staying informed about her local community and was thrilled when KNKX opened their Tacoma Studios within walking distance of her home. In her free time she loves to spend time with her family, friends, and dogs and tackle home improvement projects.