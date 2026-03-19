Christian Isaac

Christian was born and raised in Tacoma and has spent the majority of his life living in the PNW. He is passionate about youth development and education and has spent much of his career working in these fields. Currently, he works in human resources for one of the nation's largest airlines but still serves in a volunteer/advisory board capacity at different youth-focused non-profits in the area. In his off time, he enjoys playing pickleball, riding his Peloton, and playing with his corgi pup, Bo.

For nearly a decade, Christian has been listening to KNKX and has found it to be a place of rest and refuge in times of distress and division. As a Tacoman, he loves listening to the stories that highlight the happenings around the city. And as someone who grew a love for jazz and blues early on in his life, he loves being able to turn on mid-day jazz during the week or Grooveyard on a Saturday. He is excited to begin serving with KNXK and hopes to help in the work of diversifying its audience!