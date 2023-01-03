Partner Circle
The KNKX Partner Circle includes households giving $500-$1,499 per year to KNKX. These special supporters go beyond their general membership to ensure KNKX’s future.
In addition to that warm fuzzy feeling one receives when giving a meaningful gift to support public media, KNKX is proud to offer Partner Circle members:
- Early access to station information
- Advance access to events at the station and beyond
- Special invitations to events
- Individual station staff support
It’s how we say ‘thank you’ for truly being our partner in this work.
Partner Circle members make gifts to KNKX in many different ways; through gifts of stock, donor advised funds, directly from their bank accounts, over the phone, or on the KNKX website with a credit card, and even by donating vehicles! There are so many ways to give at the Partner Circle level at KNKX.
A commitment of $50 a month is a commitment to maintaining the health of public media in our region. A Partner Circle gift is a commitment to independent journalism and the continuation of the art of Jazz and Blues.
Be a part of a powerful collective of members who care like you do. Be our Partner.