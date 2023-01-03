The KNKX Partner Circle includes households giving $500-$1,499 per year to KNKX. These special supporters go beyond their general membership to ensure KNKX’s future.

In addition to that warm fuzzy feeling one receives when giving a meaningful gift to support public media, KNKX is proud to offer Partner Circle members:

Early access to station information

Advance access to events at the station and beyond

Special invitations to events

Individual station staff support

It’s how we say ‘thank you’ for truly being our partner in this work.

Partner Circle members make gifts to KNKX in many different ways; through gifts of stock, donor advised funds, directly from their bank accounts, over the phone, or on the KNKX website with a credit card, and even by donating vehicles! There are so many ways to give at the Partner Circle level at KNKX.

A commitment of $50 a month is a commitment to maintaining the health of public media in our region. A Partner Circle gift is a commitment to independent journalism and the continuation of the art of Jazz and Blues.

Be a part of a powerful collective of members who care like you do. Be our Partner.