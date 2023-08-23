22 Washington counties sue state for 'refusing' to provide mental health services

The majority of Washington’s counties, including Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, are suing the state government for underfunding mental and behavioral health, according to a King County press release.

The state of Washington has "refused" to provide necessary behavioral health treatment to people in jails and courts, according to the lawsuit 22 counties announced on Wednesday that they'd filed in Pierce County Superior Court.

The lawsuit stems from a recent $100 million fine a federal court imposed on the state, for letting mentally ill people wait too long for treatment. Earlier this month the state Department of Social and Health Services said there are nearly 200 people in Washington jails who a judge found unable to stand trial. They’re waiting for psychiatric evaluation and help.

It’s a rare move motivated by desperation, county leaders say. They claim the state’s behavioral health system is “crumbling” from decades of underfunding.

"It makes it very difficult for local government, which does not have the tools to make up for the job that the state is supposed to be doing by court order and statute," said David Hackett, general counsel for Constantine.

"DSHS now claims that its refusal to follow state law with conversion patients is the fault of the federal court," the county press release said. "However there is nothing in the court’s orders that interferes with DSHS’s obligation or ability to provide evaluations and restorative services."

When the news broke that county government is suing the state, King County Executive Dow Constantine was at a tour of a local recovery school for teens struggling with addiction and mental illness.

Constantine has tried to plug holes in the last year as behavioral health hospitals and treatment centers shut down, and the system staggers after decades of underfunding from the state. Earlier this month, the state bought a shut-down behavioral health hospital in Tukwila to treat people taking up beds in Western State psychiatric hospital.

Constantine declined to talk about the lawsuit in person. But in the release, he wrote: "For the benefit of the patient and the public, DSHS has a basic legal obligation to provide behavioral health treatment to those involved in the legal system. The reality is that people in these circumstances are often failed by multiple systems that, rather than offering hope and restoration, leave them untreated and at risk of reoffending. It is the state's responsibility in these circumstances to provide people treatment and a chance to recover."

Dr. Umair Shah, the state’s Department of Health head, was also on the tour. He said he thinks the state has done a "tremendous job" of investing in behavioral and mental health.

“Both Governor Inslee and legislature this last session have have put a number of initiatives in place," Shah said. "Now, obviously, it's gonna take some time before all those dollars flow out to different programs and different activities. But we believe there's a lot more that we can do, because we always have more than we can do.”

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services said a response is forthcoming.

