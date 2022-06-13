© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Law

Seattle Space Needle sues coffee chain over use of logo

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM PDT
This is a photo of Seattle during the World's Fair on Feb. 12, 1962. Beyond is a view of Puget Sound and the 600 foot Space Needle to the left.
Associated Press
/
Associated Press
A photo of the Space Needle in 1962 during the Seattle World's Fair. Privately owned and operated since its opening, the Space Needle holds numerous trademarks including the name, depictions and associated logos.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Space Needle has sued a local coffee chain for using its trademarked logo in coffee shop branding and merchandise.

The logo for Local Coffee Spot, which has four locations in the Seattle area, features a mug of hot coffee whose rising steam bears striking resemblance to the iconic tower’s own logo used on branded merchandise, the Seattle Times reported.

The Space Needle’s owner, a private company, says the coffee shop’s logo copies a trademarked design, and filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court. Karen Olson, head of Space Needle operations and marketing, said the legal action is unusual.

“We’ve never had to get to this point” Olson said. “I’m surprised that we’re here.”

Beau McKeon, co-owner of Local Coffee Spot, says he can’t believe the venture he started as a way to employ people during the pandemic has drawn a lawsuit.

“We feel very, very victimized as the small guys,” McKeon said. “This is beyond bullying.”

Since trademarks are only valid if owners enforce them, the Space Needle’s marketing team constantly searches for misuse of the building’s name, image and likeness.

“We’re not asking for any monetary compensation. Just stop using our licensed trademark,” Olson said. “And we’ll work with them to do so.”

Tags

Law Space Needle
The Associated Press
