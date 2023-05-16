Head of King County Regional Homelessness Authority steps down

The head of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority plans to resign after two years in the job, according to a statement from the agency. Marc Dones is the first CEO of the new government body, which oversees federal and local funds for homelessness.

Dones helped design the authority as a consultant, advising on structure such as putting people with experience of homelessness on the governing committee, alongside mayors and county leaders. While not the first choice for the position, many advocates felt Dones brought an important perspective to the role as a nonbinary Black person who had personally experienced the behavioral health system.

“In two years, under CEO Dones’s leadership, KCRHA has hired 100 people, focused on unsheltered homelessness, reimagined the Point-In-Time Count to include the stories of people affected, resolved 13 long-standing encampments, deployed the most successful Emergency Housing Voucher strategy in the nation, and developed a more accurate count of the number of people experiencing homelessness so that we can match the scale of the solution to the scale of the problem,” spokesperson Anne Martens said in an email. The statement did not say why Dones is stepping down.

Dones has encountered controversy in the last few years. Earlier this year, the authority released cost projections to fix homelessness in the region that are far higher than what local leaders felt was possible. But the “final straw,” according to one source, was late payments to nonprofit shelter and housing providers for the second year in a row.

The position will be filled in the interim by Deputy CEO Helen Howell.