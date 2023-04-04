Thousands of Washington homes don’t have high-speed internet, $900M in federal funds may help

The Washington State Broadband Office estimates about 250,000 households do not use broadband services that deliver high-speed internet access.

“One of the things we are attempting to do is understand why people haven’t adopted the service,” said office director Mark Vasconi during a webinar kicking off the Internet for All in Washington initiative.

“Is it because of affordability? Is it because of issues around the lack of digital devices such as laptops and smartphones? Or is it a reluctance or fear of using the service because it can be confusing and it can be complicated?”

The state is developing a plan for how to answer those questions and to use an estimated $900 million in federal funds for internet projects like expanding internet infrastructure, making internet service more affordable, getting people access to affordable devices, and ensuring people have the skills to use them.

Vasconi said addressing all of those elements are needed to help people experience the full benefits of internet access.

"Those benefits are around education, employment opportunities, access to various services provided by government entities. These areas have to come together in order to provide participation in 21st century digital life."

Nationally, the federal government will award more than $48 billion dollars for internet infrastructure across the country. How much Washington state will receive is determined in part by maps developed by the FCC.

Several Washington advocates have challenged the maps saying they underrepresent the actual need in the state and could potentially mean less money for the state’s initiative.

Karen Affeld is the director of the North Olympic Development Council, an economic development organization for communities on the Olympic Peninsula.

Getting internet service in the area is either too hard to build or too expensive, and it's usually not very fast. She said it's having a big impact.

"When state testing for schools, the mandatory tests that students have to take, went online, all students from Makah had to be bussed two hours from their school to somewhere where they could actually get online at a speed that would allow them to take the tests."

But Affeld said this isn’t only an issue for rural students - the pandemic showed many students in major cities were impacted by lack of access as well

“There’s been an assumption that if you’re in a city, you’re covered,” Affeld said. “It is not a given that everybody knows how to get it, can afford it, and knows how to use it.”

That’s why, she said, the state’s focus on digital equity is critical. The broadband office is partnering with the Office of Equity and has contracted with a consulting firm to host a series of webinars, regional listening sessions, and send out surveys to get input from communities across the state.

Affeld said this funding is the best opportunity to make a difference she’s seen.

“It’s the amount of money that’s on the table,” Affeld said. “It may not be enough to actually solve all of the problem, but it’s enough to get a lot closer than we are. I think it’s the best shot that we’ve had at it.”

Learn more about the initiative or give feedback at broadband.wa.gov.