© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Seattle starts work on bridge from market to waterfront

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT
A rendering of a white bridge with walking paths and plants over a road with the Seattle Great Wheel, piers and stadiums in the background.
1 of 2  — 20_0114_OLW View.jpg
The Overlook Walk project is part of a massive redevelopment of Seattle’s downtown waterfront that was made possible by the 2019 removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
City of Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects
A rendering shows an aerial view of the bridge which extends from a building across a road and then has curving staircases down to the waterfront.
2 of 2  — AXON.jpg
The pedestrian bridge, expected to open by 2025, will connect to the “MarketFront” addition to Pike Place Market that was completed in 2017.
City of Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has started work on a new pedestrian bridge that will connect Pike Place Market to the downtown waterfront.

Dubbed “Overlook Walk,” the bridge will stretch above Alaskan Way, with one arm descending directly to a new waterfront promenade and another arm extending onto the roof of a new Seattle Aquarium pavilion. Construction on the bridge began last week, the Office of the Waterfront told The Seattle Times. The promenade and the Aquarium’s pavilion for sharks and stingrays are also currently under construction.

The bridge will include slopes and a new elevator in addition to stairs, according to the Office of the Waterfront, which says the space will serve as a sort of “elevated park” with terraced landscaping, native plants, expansive Elliott Bay views, amphitheater-style seats for concerts and a new cafe, plus slides and other “play elements” for children.

The Overlook Walk project is part of a massive redevelopment of Seattle’s downtown waterfront that was made possible by the 2019 removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The price tag for the pedestrian bridge is about $70 million. The cost of the entire redevelopment scheme is more than $750 million, paid for by the city, the state, private donors and a special tax on downtown property owners assessed through a “local improvement district.”

Friends of the Waterfront Seattle, a nonprofit that will manage the operations of the redeveloped waterfront, is supposed to raise $110 million from private donors. The organization had raised $84 million as of December.

The pedestrian bridge, expected to open by 2025, will connect to the “MarketFront” addition to Pike Place Market that was completed in 2017.

There will be two permanent art installations on the bridge: Undulating, puppet-like cloth figures by Ann Hamilton and a Coast Salish basket-inspired sculpture by the MTK Matriarchs, a three-person team.

The City Council voted in 2019 to contribute $34 million in real-estate excise tax revenue to the Aquarium’s $113 million new “Ocean Pavilion.” The Aquarium’s plan for the building, scheduled to open in 2024, calls for a 325,000-gallon tank with sharks, stingrays and fish from the South Pacific.

The waterfront redevelopment also includes a new Alaskan Way with two general-traffic lanes in each direction, plus a bus lane each way and two turn lanes for ferry traffic near Colman Dock.

Tags

Government City of SeattleAlaskan Way viaductparks
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press