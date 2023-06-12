KNKX Honors Juneteenth 2023 - Regional Events

Juneteenth, otherwise known as Black Independence Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas heard the news of their freedom, two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate and honor the influence and the history of Black Americans and to recognize the resilience, intellect, and the many contributions the Black American community has made to Washington state, and the United States. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday, which will be observed on June 19 this year.

Here are some regional events commemorating Juneteenth:

Northwest African American Museum presents these Juneteenth events:

June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Youth Day includes a soccer clinic at Sam Smith Park, story time at NAAM, a Knowledge is Power Book Giveaway starting at 12PM, arts activities for the whole family, a "Play Time" game show, and the launch of the Sistah Sci-fi Book Vending Machine.

June 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: NAAM Film Festival presents film screenings throughout the day of movies and documentaries about Juneteenth, Black liberation, and freedom. Some of the films featured include "13th" directed by Ava Duvernay and "Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" directed by Stanley Nelson.

June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Juneteenth Skate Party with outdoor activities at Judkins Park such as two Core power Yoga classes, Black vendors, and a Skate Party with complimentary skate rentals. The museum will also be open Monday from 11AM-3PM.

Also:

June 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.: Juneteenth Celebration at Global Grub and Groove in Village Green Park (Issaquah) - join the community for fun, food, and free entertainment to celebrate culture and community! This summer’s series starts with a celebration of Juneteenth to honor our African American neighbors. Free to attend – all are welcome! Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the entertainment. Enjoy red velvet cake, music from Michael Powers, and New Orleans soul food from popular food truck Where Ya At, Matt?

June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Atlantic Street Center’s 22nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration honors freedom at the Rainier Beach Community Center in Seattle. Free to all attendees, there will be entertainment, Black-owned small businesses, community resources for families, food, lawn games, and more.

June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kent Black Action Committee hosts the Linda Sweezer Memorial Juneteenth Celebration and Festival at the Morrill Meadows Park YMCA. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.

June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: NAACP Snohomish County presents a Juneteenth celebration at Willis Tucker Park with free food and fun.

June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.: Juneteenth in Tukwila at Sullivan Community Center. Musical entertainment, dance/history performances, food trucks. Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Kelle J. Brown. Gospel & soul singer Josephine Howellm Northwest Tap Connection, Double Dutch Divas.

June 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.: Join the Juneteenth celebration in Bellingham at Boulevard Park. Bring the family and enjoy a live DJ, performances, food, vendors, art, and games.

June 18 at 7 p.m.: STG presents Songs of Black Folk 2023 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. Renowned performers and presenters will share a music tradition that began on the African continent, was transported to the Americas via slave ships, and took root in the daily sufferings of an enslaved Black people who chose to survive and fought to be free. The audience will be shown how Black musical culture has functioned as both a tool of resistance and as a powerful source of hope for a Black people who have endured four centuries of white supremacy and its relentless assault on Black lives. The concert features the rise of the Negro Spirituals and demonstrates how they have evolved into other Black musical genres including, blues, Gospel, jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, and even spoken word.

June 18 from 12 to 5 p.m.: Revival: Juneteenth Pop-Up Market invites you to celebrate and support local Black-owned businesses in the heart of the Central District. Join the Capitol Hill EcoDistrict and their community partner, ARTE NOIR, for a REVIVAL Juneteenth celebration pop-up with Black retailers and food vendors, and community organizations.

June 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.: The Women of Color in Leadership Movement, and Media Island International, in partnership with the City of Olympia, invite you to the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Festival at Rebecca Howard Park (911 Adams Street SE, Olympia). Festivities will include performances and presentations by Critical Movement and Dance, Reggie Garrett, DJ Lady Hawk, The Buffalo Soldiers and Shady B; The Marketplace featuring a vendor area with Black owned and operated businesses; and a variety of food to enjoy.

June 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The City of Auburn’s Juneteenth celebration at Les Gove Park will feature live music, food trucks, inflatable rides for the kids to enjoy and opportunities to support Black businesses.

June 18 from 1-5 p.m.: KiDiMu - Kids Discovery Museum on Bainbridge Island - invites you to celebrate Juneteenth at the Museum.

June 19 from 12 to 8 p.m.: Africatown Summer of Soul presents a Juneteenth event at Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle.

June 19 at 7:30 p.m.: South Hudson Music Project presents The Music of Mavis Staples: A Juneteenth Celebration at the Royal Room in Seattle. Featuring Ayesha Brooks, D’Vonne Lewis, David Dawda, Dan Taylor and Kate Molloy.

June 19 beginning at 6:19 p.m.: LegallyBLACK’s 4th Annual Juneteenth celebration presents The Colorful Road to Freedom with a live DJ, performances, and food at the People’s Park on Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Tacoma.

June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Partnering with the City of Tacoma/Tacoma Creates, Metro Parks, Tacoma Urban League, MultiCare and other community organizations and utilizing the beautiful Stewart Heights Park, the Juneteenth festival will host over fifty vendors from trade associations, local businesses, nonprofits, and finance. The goal is to create an opportunity for economic growth, set a path for financial stability within the BIPOC community, and celebrate!

June 19: Washington State Historical Society encourages you to join us in honoring Juneteenth with these organizations that work to preserve and share the history of Black Americans and Black Washingtonians: The Black Heritage Society of Washington State, BlackPast.org,The Buffalo Soldiers Museum, and Northwest African American Museum. The Washington State History Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Verdant Health Commission presents a Juneteenth event at Cedar Valley Community School in Lynnwood with music, vendors, food trucks, prizes, fun and games, a mini health fair, drum circle, and more.

June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Eton School in Bellevue presents a Juneteenth Community Celebration designed to center, celebrate, and support Black voices and businesses. Grab lunch at a food truck, purchase snacks, books, and wares from Black-owned vendors, and enjoy music and entertainment celebrating the day!

June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Othello Park is loaded with great soul food, entertainment for the whole family, and free activities.

