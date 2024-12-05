How to celebrate a sustainable holiday season

The holiday season brings joy, family gatherings and gift-giving, but it also leaves behind significant environmental impacts. From discarded wrapping paper to uneaten food, the season’s excess can take a toll on the planet. Here are some ways to make celebrations more sustainable.

One of the most visible sources of holiday waste is wrapping paper. Many types, especially those with foil, glitter or plastic coatings, aren’t recyclable, according to Waste Management. Instead, opt for alternatives like reusable cloth bags, brown kraft paper or even newspaper.

For those looking to dispose of traditional wrapping paper, check local recycling guidelines for Chelan or Douglas counties.

A helpful tool called the “Waste Wizard,” a search engine developed by North Central Washington Sustainability, can tell you how to reuse, recycle or dispose of various items.

Christmas Trees: Real vs. Artificial

Choosing a Christmas tree can also have environmental implications. Real trees, often seen as a more sustainable option, are biodegradable and support local agriculture. Many farms in the Wenatchee area offer locally grown options. After the holidays, real trees can be recycled. Wenatchee Scout Troop 7 is one way to recycle your tree at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center. Drop-off dates start Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 8, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drop-off is free, and residents can make a $5 donation.

Artificial trees, while reusable for several years, are made from non-biodegradable materials and often require long-distance shipping, increasing their carbon footprint. There are pros and cons to both options.

Managing excess food

Holiday feasts can lead to significant food waste. Local food banks, such as the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, accept non-perishable food donations for those looking to share.

For food scraps that can’t be eaten, composting is a green alternative. Winton Manufacturing Compost Works currently has a Community Composting Program, where growers and gardeners can collect food waste from a composting facility to make their crops more nutritious and vibrant. For more information on community compost drop-off locations, visit the website.

Sustainable gift-giving

Beyond waste reduction, Wenatchee residents can make their holidays more eco-friendly by focusing on thoughtful, sustainable gifts. Local artisans at Pybus Public Market offer handmade and locally sourced items, reducing the environmental impact of shipping.