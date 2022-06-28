© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

People near central Washington wildfire told to leave homes

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT
Grant County Sheriff Wildfire Soap Lake.jpg
Grant County Sheriff's Office
/
State transportation officials said State Route 28 was closed just east of the junction with State Route 17 near Soap Lake, because of fire on both sides of the road.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. (AP) — People in about three dozen homes near a wildfire in central Washington have been told by law enforcement to leave their homes immediately.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday that people living on certain streets east of Soap Lake should leave their homes without delay because of a wildfire.

The Sheriff’s Office said 37 homes are threatened, KXLY reported.

State transportation officials said State Route 28 was closed just east of the junction with State Route 17 near Soap Lake, because of fire on both sides of the road. Officials said there was no detour available and no estimated time for reopening.

Two separate power outages were also reported because of the fire, impacting about 100 customers in Soap Lake and 300 customers in Winchester, according to the Grant County Public Utility District.

It wasn't immediately known when the fire started or its cause.

Tags

Environment Grant CountywildfireWashington wildfires
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press