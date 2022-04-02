Photos: Returning to the Makah Tribe's remote, scenic reservation

The remote Makah Tribal Nation took swift and decisive action to protect its people from COVID-19. In March 2020, it was the first community in the state to shut down because of the epidemic. Two years later, the tribe has finally begun letting outsiders in.

KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp was one of the first to visit...and made sure to hike to one of the tribe’s top tourist destinations.

Listen to her story and visit the recently reopened Makah Indian Reservation through the images above.