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  • Live Music: A Cappella

Yale Whiffenpoofs in Seattle

  • Live Music: A Cappella

Yale Whiffenpoofs in Seattle

The Yale Whiffenpoofs of 2027 are so excited to be returning to Seattle and the Epiphany Parish of Seattle to celebrate Seattle native Stellan Min!

Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Since their founding in 1909, the Whiffenpoofs have brought their diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits to more than two hundred audiences each year across all 6 inhabited continents. In past years, the ‘Whiffs’ have sung for Presidents Obama, Bush (41 and 43), Clinton, and Reagan, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. They've even been featured on television shows such as “The Sing Off,” “The West Wing,” and “Glee.” We hope to see you there!

Epiphany Parish
$17-25
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Yale Whiffenpoofs
(908) 917-2707
business@whiffenpoofs.com
https://www.whiffenpoofs.com/

Artist Group Info

Stellan Min
stellan.min@yale.edu
Epiphany Parish
1805 38th Ave
Seattle, Washington 98122
425-273-4769
musicdirector@thesoundensemble.com
thesoundensemble.com