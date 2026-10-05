Yale Whiffenpoofs in Seattle

The Yale Whiffenpoofs of 2027 are so excited to be returning to Seattle and the Epiphany Parish of Seattle to celebrate Seattle native Stellan Min!

Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Since their founding in 1909, the Whiffenpoofs have brought their diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits to more than two hundred audiences each year across all 6 inhabited continents. In past years, the ‘Whiffs’ have sung for Presidents Obama, Bush (41 and 43), Clinton, and Reagan, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. They've even been featured on television shows such as “The Sing Off,” “The West Wing,” and “Glee.” We hope to see you there!