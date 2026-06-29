Within/Earshot Jazz Festival 2026 at BIMA - October 2-25

Sponsored by KNKX. This festival is more than just a concert series. It is a dynamic, living conversation where sound, story, and visual art intersect. During the Festival, BIMA's Frank Buxton Auditorium transforms into a creative studio, a place where jazz musicians, storytellers, and visual artists come together to explore and celebrate the many facets of jazz. At every show, each artist brings their own unique voice, honoring jazz’s deep roots and its ever-evolving future.

Whether you attend a single event or immerse yourself in the full month-long experience, you’ll discover a vibrant tapestry of music, culture, and storytelling that showcases jazz’s timeless appeal and its power to inspire across generations and communities.

The 2026 line up:

🎶Camila Ferrari| Oct 2

🎶METTA Quintet | Oct 8

🎶Afrocop| Oct 9

🎶Jun Iida | Oct 16

🎶Greta Matassa Group | Oct 17

🎶Jazz with Jim: Great Musicians We All Need to Know | Oct 22

🎶Pearl Django | Oct 24

Family Day: Jazz Edition | Oct 25

Learn more: https://www.biartmuseum.org/events/within-earshot-jazz-festival/

About Earshot Jazz

Earshot Jazz dedicates itself year-round to cultivating a vibrant, diverse jazz community—championing artistic innovation, honoring the rich history and integrity of the genre, and fostering meaningful connections between musicians and audiences through the annual Earshot Jazz Festival.