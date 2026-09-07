September 7, 2026

West Seattle’s community-wide arts event is back! This two-day event takes place September 19th & 20th, 2026!

The West Seattle Art Tour returns on September 19- 20, 2026 (10 - 5 pm) for its fifth year. This free, self-guided tour showcases 57 artists at 16 artist sites with a vibrant array of 2D and 3D artists in the very spaces where they create, live, teach, and work at. This collaborative approach makes the experience more accessible for visitors and fosters camaraderie among the artists in a community driven event organized and hosted by the artists themselves.

Visitors will experience a full spectrum of high quality art, a chance to meet and talk with artists, and the opportunity to purchase exceptional works of art.

About the West Seattle Art Tour: The West Seattle Art Tour is a free, self-guided tour that showcases a unique array of art created by exceptional West Seattle artists in the spaces where artists create, live, teach and work. This year sites will be open for two days, allowing more time for visitors to see all of the locations. This year’s tour Information includes a printable map, an interactive online map and artist profiles to help guests plot their own adventure across the West Seattle Peninsula. Maps and more are available on the Tour’s website, https://www.westseattlearttour.org.

The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by local artists and art lovers with support from The West Seattle Blog, Viscon Cellars, Alki Arts, BECU, Susi Musi & Co., Capers Home, West Seattle Garden Tour, C&P Coffee, and Cat Brooks Design.

Link included above:

West Seattle Tour: https://www.westseattlearttour.org/

