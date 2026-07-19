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Washington Trails Association's Hike-a-Thon

  • Benefits/Fundraisers
  • Community Events
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

Washington Trails Association's Hike-a-Thon

Love hiking? Looking for a way to make a difference? 👀 Join Hike-a-Thon, Washington Trails Association’s community fundraiser!

Hike-a-Thon is for you if you want to …
♥️ Give back to trails and public lands (and inspire others to do the same)
🌲 Spend more time outdoors this summer, solo or with a team
✨ Earn awesome prizes, including the official 2026 T-shirt once you raise your first $40

Everyone is welcome, no matter how or where you enjoy spending time outdoors. Register today to make the most of your Hike-a-Thon!

virtual
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington Trails Association
(206) 625-1367
events@wta.org
wta.org/symphony
virtual