- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Community Events,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Washington Trails Association's Hike-a-Thon
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Community Events,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Washington Trails Association's Hike-a-Thon
Love hiking? Looking for a way to make a difference? 👀 Join Hike-a-Thon, Washington Trails Association’s community fundraiser!
Hike-a-Thon is for you if you want to …
♥️ Give back to trails and public lands (and inspire others to do the same)
🌲 Spend more time outdoors this summer, solo or with a team
✨ Earn awesome prizes, including the official 2026 T-shirt once you raise your first $40
Everyone is welcome, no matter how or where you enjoy spending time outdoors. Register today to make the most of your Hike-a-Thon!
virtual
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Washington Trails Association
(206) 625-1367
events@wta.org
virtual