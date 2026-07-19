Washington Trails Association's Hike-a-Thon

Love hiking? Looking for a way to make a difference? 👀 Join Hike-a-Thon, Washington Trails Association’s community fundraiser!

Hike-a-Thon is for you if you want to …

♥️ Give back to trails and public lands (and inspire others to do the same)

🌲 Spend more time outdoors this summer, solo or with a team

✨ Earn awesome prizes, including the official 2026 T-shirt once you raise your first $40

Everyone is welcome, no matter how or where you enjoy spending time outdoors. Register today to make the most of your Hike-a-Thon!

