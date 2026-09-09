Washington Heart and Stroke Walk in Tacoma

Join the American Heart Association on Saturday, September 19 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma for the 2026 Washington Heart and Stroke Walk. Every step you take and every dollar you raise helps the Heart Association train more community members in the lifesaving skill of CPR, funds heart and brain health education and supports vital research, including right here in our community.

Event day includes a pre-walk health and wellness festival including a Hands-Only CPR educational opportunity, a short stage program, special recognition of survivors of heart disease and stroke plus an untimed walk. Come hear cheers at the finish line, see smiles on the faces of walkers and have fun while getting your heart pumping.

Register today at WashingtonHeartWalk.org.