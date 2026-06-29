WALKDONTRUN: 200+ artists are transforming downtown with dance, painting, collaborative art making, funk music, textile art, live theater, secret gardens, brass bands, participatory sculpture, roaming performers and so much visual art, music + performance. 20 city blocks of sidewalks, parks and plazas from Westlake Park to Occidental Square converted to living, breathing cultural stages. One day and 100% free + open to the public. Stroll along for the whole route or explore a few blocks.

Register for tickets and learn more at walkdontrun-sea.org.

