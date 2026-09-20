W. Kamau Bell: Who's With Me?

W. Kamau Bell returns to the stand-up stage, full of questions, thoughts, and a heavy dollop of silliness in these hectic times. He’s pretty sure the only way we make it through all of this is if we face it together. So Bell wants to know: Who’s With Me?

Bell is a stand-up comedian, filmmaker, husband, and dad. For seven seasons, he was the host and executive producer of the five-time Emmy Award-winning CNN Original Series United Shades of America. In 2023, Bell won an Emmy for his HBO documentary 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed. He also won a Peabody Award for his 2022 Showtime docu-series We Need to Talk About Cosby. His latest comedy special, Private School Negro, is available on Netflix.