Visual Journaling: Create, Reflect & Discover - $150

Explore the creative practice of visual journaling in this hands-on workshop series that blends art, writing, and personal reflection. Participants will experiment with mixed media and reflective journaling, releasing thoughts onto the page while setting aside dedicated time each week to connect with goals, and fellow participants in and around a peaceful garden setting.

All materials will be provided to spark creativity while exploring journaling styles that support well-being. There are no rules or right answers—just an opportunity to create, reflect, and express in a welcoming environment. Each session includes an optional opportunity to share and connect through the stories the journal tells.

Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Ashley McEneny

Series Dates:

October 6 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

October 13 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

October 20 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

October 27 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

November 3 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

November 10 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

Registration required by September 29. Full refunds are available if cancelled 8 or more days before the workshop start date. If cancelled 7 days or fewer before the workshop you will be reimbursed 90% with a 10% administrative fee. Cancellations after the series begins will not be refunded.