Declared by Jazziz Magazine as “one of the most exciting artists to emerge this past decade,” Vincent Ingala remains an unstoppable and ever-adventurous creative force in urban contemporary jazz, with a total of eleven #1 Billboard hits, twenty-three Top 10 singles, and more to come from his latest release and 8th studio album, Escape With Me on Shanachie Entertainment.

Upon exploding onto the scene in 2010 with his independent, critically acclaimed debut album North End Soul at the age of 17, Vincent was already a seasoned performer, developing somewhat of a cult following in his home state of Connecticut during his high school years with his compelling one man show. That fan base grew exponentially across the U.S. – and in Europe, thanks to supportive on-line outlets – with his breakthrough single and Top 15 Billboard track “It Is What It Is.”

Eleven years after the first time he earned Billboard’s designation as Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year, the saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and long-beloved entertainer achieved this accolade again in 2023 upon the success of his hit singles “Ridin’ the Wave” and “Shadow Dancer,” the latter of which stayed at #1 on the Smooth Jazz Airplay chart for three weeks.

Vincent’s unique dual ability to electrify fans while connecting emotionally with them has made him one of the genre’s most popular touring artists. He draws the audience in and makes them part of an exciting musical experience that bridges the gap between the music of his father’s R&B, funk and soul collection (which Vincent grew up heavily immersed in) and Vincent’s own crisp grooves, well executed horn lines and horn-drenched melodies. Just as he plays every instrument on his self-produced albums, he fronts his explosive band by providing the audience with a well-blended show of sax, guitar, drums and vocals.