- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Vaughn Cannon Quartet
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Vaughn Cannon Quartet
Vaughn is a jazz guitarist from San Francisco. His newest album, Nana Needs New Glasses, offers a personal reflection of his heritage and life experiences through intricate jazz arrangements of traditional Armenian folk songs mixed with his own style. These arrangements and original compositions provide a contemplative and spirited journey through jazz.
Vaughn Cannon on guitar
Tonko on bass
Zac Gersh on keys
Jacob Gilmore on drums
The Royal Room
$20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Royal Room
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920