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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Vaughn Cannon Quartet

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Vaughn Cannon Quartet

Vaughn is a jazz guitarist from San Francisco. His newest album, Nana Needs New Glasses, offers a personal reflection of his heritage and life experiences through intricate jazz arrangements of traditional Armenian folk songs mixed with his own style. These arrangements and original compositions provide a contemplative and spirited journey through jazz.

Vaughn Cannon on guitar
Tonko on bass
Zac Gersh on keys
Jacob Gilmore on drums

The Royal Room
$20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Royal Room
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/