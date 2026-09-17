- Holiday event,
- Fairs & Festivals
Valley Made Holiday Market
- Holiday event,
- Fairs & Festivals
Valley Made Holiday Market
Come shop from 35+ local makers and artists all in one place! Discover unique holiday gifts, support small businesses, connect with community, and soak in all the festive holiday vibes at the cozy Hillcrest Lodge in Mount Vernon! Each weekend features a unique lineup of vendors. Free entry and fun for all ages.
Hillcrest Lodge
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
elSage shop
hello@elsageshop.com
Hillcrest Lodge
1717 13th StMount Vernon, Washington 98274