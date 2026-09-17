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  • Holiday event
  • Fairs & Festivals

Valley Made Holiday Market

  • Holiday event
  • Fairs & Festivals

Valley Made Holiday Market

Come shop from 35+ local makers and artists all in one place! Discover unique holiday gifts, support small businesses, connect with community, and soak in all the festive holiday vibes at the cozy Hillcrest Lodge in Mount Vernon! Each weekend features a unique lineup of vendors. Free entry and fun for all ages.

Hillcrest Lodge
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

elSage Shop
hello@elsageshop.com
https://www.valleymademarket.com
Hillcrest Lodge
1717 13th St
Mount Vernon, Washington 98274