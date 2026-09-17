Two Cities, One Industry: Big Tech, Power, and Politics in Seattle and San Francisco

A Live Taping of Blue City Blues & GeekWire Podcasts

Seattle and San Francisco have shaped the modern tech industry, but they've also transformed politics, housing, culture, and civic life. How did two very different cities become the twin capitals of tech, and where do they go from here?

Featuring historian Margaret O'Mara (author of The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America), GeekWire's John Cook, and journalist Jonathan Weber (author of City on the Edge: Technology, Politics, and the Fight for the Soul of San Francisco), the conversation will explore how these two distinct cities became the twin capitals of tech—and how the relationship between Big Tech and the local governments that host it continues to evolve.

Recorded live for both podcasts, the discussion will be hosted by Blue City Blues co-hosts, political consultant Sandeep Kaushik and journalist David Hyde.

