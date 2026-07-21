Twin Peaks: A Conversation with the Stars

Twin Peaks is the American drama television series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch that premiered in 1990 and returned in 2017 as Twin Peaks: The Return with many of the original cast members. The series gained a cult following and has often been listed among the greatest television series of all time.

Presented by David Roy Williams Entertainment under license from Paramount Location-Based Experiences, these shows will be a celebration of this iconic television series, affording fans the opportunity to witness and participate in: First-hand recollections of amazing on-camera and behind-the-scenes moments, a photo with Conversation With The Stars cast members (VIP ticket holders only), and autographs from the Conversation With The Stars cast members (separate purchase).

Conversation With The Stars Cast Members:

– Sheryl Lee

– Ray Wise

– Dana Ashbrook

– Sabrina S. Sutherland (Executive Director)

– Josh Eisenstadt