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  • Live Music: Latin Jazz

Trent Leurquin Trio

  • Live Music: Latin Jazz

Trent Leurquin Trio

Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week the guest musicians are running the show. An easy walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry, great food, all ages, no cover charge.

Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
https://MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th Street
Bremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494