- Live Music: Latin Jazz
Trent Leurquin Trio
- Live Music: Latin Jazz
Trent Leurquin Trio
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week the guest musicians are running the show. An easy walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry, great food, all ages, no cover charge.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494