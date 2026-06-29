What do you get when you cross a beloved classic with a revolutionary new art form? Pure, electrifying theater. Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate’s Gold reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic adventure story with a bold new heroine at its helm and a stunning live-action graphic novel format that has to be seen to be believed. Three talented performers bring every voice and sound effect to life before your eyes, while 1,200 gorgeous hand-drawn comic book panels unfold one by one on a giant screen.