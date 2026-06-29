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  • Storytelling event
  • Theatre: Plays

Treasure Island Reimagined

  • Storytelling event
  • Theatre: Plays

Treasure Island Reimagined

What do you get when you cross a beloved classic with a revolutionary new art form? Pure, electrifying theater. Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate’s Gold reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic adventure story with a bold new heroine at its helm and a stunning live-action graphic novel format that has to be seen to be believed. Three talented performers bring every voice and sound effect to life before your eyes, while 1,200 gorgeous hand-drawn comic book panels unfold one by one on a giant screen.

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$25-$51
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 3 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/