Hailing from Duluth, Minnesota, Trampled by Turtles was initially formed as a side project by frontman Dave Simonett in 2003. At the time, Simonett had lost most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who ransacked his vehicle while he played a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, Simonett began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification.

Their crossover appeal has landed Trampled by Turtles on the #1 spot of Billboard’s Bluegrass Charts with every record they’ve released, all the while playing festivals like Coachella, ACL Fest, and Lollapalooza. Following this success, the band set out on countless tours with diverse artists solidifying a loyal fanbase.