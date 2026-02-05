- Lectures/Community,
- Literary
Timothy Egan
- Lectures/Community,
- Literary
Timothy Egan
Timothy Egan has spent a career uncovering the stories America almost forgot. A Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter and National Book Award–winning author, his eleven books have inspired Ken Burns documentaries, PBS films, and countless classroom conversations. His latest, A Fever in the Heartland, a gripping account of the KKK’s rise to power in the 1920s and the woman who stopped them, is a bestseller and a masterwork. Don’t miss this rare evening with a true American literary treasure.
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$29-$75
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
Artist Group Info
Timothy Egan
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org