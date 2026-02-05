Timothy Egan has spent a career uncovering the stories America almost forgot. A Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter and National Book Award–winning author, his eleven books have inspired Ken Burns documentaries, PBS films, and countless classroom conversations. His latest, A Fever in the Heartland, a gripping account of the KKK’s rise to power in the 1920s and the woman who stopped them, is a bestseller and a masterwork. Don’t miss this rare evening with a true American literary treasure.