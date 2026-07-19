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  • Film

Tight & Nerdy - The Weird Al Burlesque Documentary

  • Film

Tight & Nerdy - The Weird Al Burlesque Documentary

The Pacific Northwest Premiere of the documentary TIGHT & NERDY - a serious look into the absurd world of the first (and only) burlesque troupe devoted to "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Beneath its comedic charm, the film is a surprisingly heartfelt look at the role art can have in overcoming trauma. (And yes, Weird Al is in the movie!)

Bremerton ROXY Theatre
14.00
02:15 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West Sound Film Festival
https://www.westsoundfilmfestival.com

Artist Group Info

Jeff Nucera
JeffNucera@TightAndNerdyMovie.com
TightAndNerdyMovie.com
Bremerton ROXY Theatre
270 4th St
Bremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 780-7699
michael@historicroxy.org
https://roxybremerton.org