- Film
Tight & Nerdy - The Weird Al Burlesque Documentary
- Film
Tight & Nerdy - The Weird Al Burlesque Documentary
The Pacific Northwest Premiere of the documentary TIGHT & NERDY - a serious look into the absurd world of the first (and only) burlesque troupe devoted to "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Beneath its comedic charm, the film is a surprisingly heartfelt look at the role art can have in overcoming trauma. (And yes, Weird Al is in the movie!)
Bremerton ROXY Theatre
14.00
02:15 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
West Sound Film Festival
Artist Group Info
Jeff Nucera
JeffNucera@TightAndNerdyMovie.com
Bremerton ROXY Theatre
270 4th StBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 780-7699
michael@historicroxy.org