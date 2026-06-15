There is No Single American Story: Clint Smith

Clint Smith is a New York Times #1 bestselling author including, “How the Word is Passed”– winner of numerous awards including National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction and Hillman Prize for Book Journalism. In this special MOHAI event, Smith explains that there is no single American story. That our history, our present, and our future is made of many American stories. To understand America all of these stories must be considered, honestly and critically in order to truly understand America’s history, and how it shapes society today.

This very special presentation will give the audience a better understanding of who we are and who we can be.

